Wilma Mae Lopez

Wilma Mae Lopez
Wilma Mae Lopez(Picasa | Wilma Mae Lopez)
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wilma Mae Lopez, 87, resident of Falling Waters, WV, for the past 25 years, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Reston Hospital in Reston, Virginia.   Before moving to Falling Waters, she was a resident of Detroit, MI, for 42 years.Mrs. Lopez was born in Clarksburg, WV on June 29, 1934, a daughter of the late John and Dolly Carr Helmick.Her husband, Pete Thomas Lopez, preceded her in death.  Also preceding her in death was her son, John Lopez; three brothers and three sisters.  Mrs. Lopez is survived by her daughter, Mary Severance and son-in-law, Clifford Severance of Oak Hill, Virginia; one grandson, Craig Severance of Carroll Plantation, MaineMrs. Lopez worked for 30 years in the Detroit public school system as a teacher’s aide.  She went on to work at Hagerstown Community College for 14 years after moving to Falling Waters.  She was a member of the Spring Mills Red Hats, and Barney’s Breakfast Club.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The service will be held at 1:00 pm in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Father Casey Mahone officiating.The family request that all present wear masks.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22311.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

