WVU goes down to the buzzer with K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU took to the court today to start off a day of basketball in Morgantown.

At one point WVU was down 17 points, they finally fund themselves on top with just over eight minutes left with a 3-pointer from Sean McNeil.

The Mountaineers went back and forth in the final minutes, but pulled out another home win, 71-68.

WVU remains undefeated at home and is back on the court Tuesday at 9 p.m.

