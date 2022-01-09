The Center for Organ Recovery and Education has another record breaking year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the third year in a row, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education had a record-breaking year.

CORE was a non-profit organization that facilitated organ donations.

In 2021, CORE was able to get 325 people to donate organs. Those donations made it possible for 100,000 lives to be saved.

CORE planned to continue to advocate for those in need of transplants and break their record again in 2022.

