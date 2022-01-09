Advertisement

The Center for Organ Recovery and Education has another record breaking year

CORE has another record breaking year.
CORE has another record breaking year.(CORE)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the third year in a row, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education had a record-breaking year.

CORE was a non-profit organization that facilitated organ donations.

In 2021, CORE was able to get 325 people to donate organs. Those donations made it possible for 100,000 lives to be saved.

CORE planned to continue to advocate for those in need of transplants and break their record again in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located
Jackknifed truck
More than 300 confirmed incidents in NCWV due to snow, ice
I-79 crash mm 117
Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital
37-year-old Bradley Steven Wright
Man arrested for beating, autopsy on alleged victim pending