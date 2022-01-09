Advertisement

It’s about the “Will to Win”

WVU vs. K-State men’s basketball recap
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU fought back from a 17-point deficit to clinch a 71-68 victory over K-State.

Bob Huggins noted after the game that it was about the team’s “will to win,” namely coming from one specific player, Gabe Osabuohien.

Osabuohien radiated the needed energy for the Mountaineers that propelled the comeback, and that did not go unnoticed by Huggins.

WVU is back on the court Tuesday at 9 p.m. against OSU.

