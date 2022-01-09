Advertisement

Monongalia County Commissioner suggests mask challenge

Morgantown City Hall Generic
Morgantown City Hall Generic
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 8, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After hearing Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith voice concerns about the state of COVID-19 in the county. Bloom said he wanted to encourage residents to help each other.

In addition to wearing the masks, he hoped the county could raise their vaccination and booster numbers 10%.

Bloom said it’s a simple way to help others.

“I talked to business owners, and they don’t have the staff to keep businesses open. They have to cut the hours. We all need to work together, and that’s all I’m asking,” he explained.

By achieving these two goals, Bloom hoped that local COVID-19 numbers would decrease.

