Morgantown family turns tragic loss into a new legacy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown family used their tragedy to save the lives of two children in need.

Parents Phillip Shaffer and Kristy Roby faced heartbreak after the death of their four-month-old son, Axle.

However, they decided they wanted his legacy to continue by donating his organs to others in need.

“We just didn’t want anybody to feel like that. When you’re in the hospital, and you’re passing those rooms. There are babies in there. You can’t help yours, but at least you can help somebody else’s,” Roby said.

Axle’s organs went on to save the lives of two other young children and were used for future medical research.

“There will be decades of people that wouldn’t have been here if that baby didn’t die. You know, and now literally, he has changed the world forever,” Roby added.

Axle was Shaffer and Roby’s third child. Despite the length of his life, Axle brought light and happiness to the whole family.

“Everyone will always know my baby’s name and what he did,” Roby said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.