Morgantown Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Fire of the new year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a second alarm structure fire of the new year at a duplex apartment located at 130 Cornell Avenue.

An occupant of the two-story building heard a smoke alarm and called 911. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from one of the apartments. Searches were conducted to ensure all the occupants were out of the structure.

A small fire was found and quickly extinguished on the second-floor. The building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke, and the incident was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated damage of $20,000. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants. Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators will return to the building on Monday for further examination.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.