Advertisement

Morgantown Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Fire of the new year

At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm...
At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire.(Morgantown Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a second alarm structure fire of the new year at a duplex apartment located at 130 Cornell Avenue.

An occupant of the two-story building heard a smoke alarm and called 911. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from one of the apartments. Searches were conducted to ensure all the occupants were out of the structure.

A small fire was found and quickly extinguished on the second-floor.  The building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke, and the incident was brought under control within 15 minutes. 

The fire caused an estimated damage of $20,000. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants. Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators will return to the building on Monday for further examination.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road
A Harrison County road will be closed on the weekdays for nearly 12 weeks starting Monday.
Harrison County road to be closed starting Monday
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located
I-79 crash mm 117
Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital
37-year-old Bradley Steven Wright
Man arrested for beating, autopsy on alleged victim pending

Latest News

Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown family turns tragic loss into a new legacy
CORE has another record breaking year.
The Center for Organ Recovery and Education has another record breaking year
Morgantown City Hall Generic
Monongalia County Commissioner suggests mask challenge
Upshur County Relay for Life kicks off fundraising season.
Upshur County Relay for Life kicks off fundraising season