University girls basketball comes away with 48-32 win over Beckley

Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Woodrow Wilson hosted University girl’s basketball as part of the New River Invitational.
Woodrow Wilson started off on an 8-0 run, but the Hawks fought back, coming away with a 48-32 victory.
Hannah Stemple led UHS with 11 points.
The 3-3 Hawks return to the court Tuesday at Wheeling Park.
