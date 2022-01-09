University girls basketball comes away with 48-32 win over Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Woodrow Wilson hosted University girl’s basketball as part of the New River Invitational.

Woodrow Wilson started off on an 8-0 run, but the Hawks fought back, coming away with a 48-32 victory.

Hannah Stemple led UHS with 11 points.

The 3-3 Hawks return to the court Tuesday at Wheeling Park.

