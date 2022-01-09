Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball falls in the second to K-State

Wildcats best Mountaineers 71-61
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball returned home for the first time in a month to take on Kansas State.

The Mountaineers look fierce in the first, matching the Wildcats and heading into half 35-28.

An unfortunate second led the Mountaineers to a loss, 71-61.

The ladies are back on the court Wednesday at home.

