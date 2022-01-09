WVU women’s basketball vs. Kansas State preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball returns home for the first time in a month in search of their first Big 12 Conference win.

Kansas State brings in a strong lineup led by Ayoka Lee, who leads the currently leads the country in points. She is also top three in the Big 12 for rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks.

The 7-4 Mountaineers are coming off an 88-72 loss to No. 14 Iowa State, while the Wildcat’s two losses on the season have been to top five opponents.

WVU is led by KK Deans, averaging 15.1 points per game, K-State’s Lee averages 24.

The Mountaineers will need to shutdown Lee, while breaking through their defense that has only allowed an average of 54 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.