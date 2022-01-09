Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball vs. Kansas State preview

A breakdown of the Mountaineers matchup with the Wildcats
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball returns home for the first time in a month in search of their first Big 12 Conference win.

Kansas State brings in a strong lineup led by Ayoka Lee, who leads the currently leads the country in points. She is also top three in the Big 12 for rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks.

The 7-4 Mountaineers are coming off an 88-72 loss to No. 14 Iowa State, while the Wildcat’s two losses on the season have been to top five opponents.

WVU is led by KK Deans, averaging 15.1 points per game, K-State’s Lee averages 24.

The Mountaineers will need to shutdown Lee, while breaking through their defense that has only allowed an average of 54 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH Truck
WVDOH truck rolls over on Walker Road
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located
Jackknifed truck
More than 300 confirmed incidents in NCWV due to snow, ice
I-79 crash mm 117
Harrison Co. crash on I-79 sends at least one to hospital
37-year-old Bradley Steven Wright
Man arrested for beating, autopsy on alleged victim pending

Latest News

WVU bests K-State 71-68
WVU goes down to the buzzer with K-State
WVU women's basketball back with a full roster against Iowa State
WVU women’s basketball back at full strength for Kansas State
Kansas State-WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers preparing to tackle a reduced K-State team
East Fairmont boys' basketball
East Fairmont comes out on top in battle at RCB