Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: RCB Head Coach Basil Lucas

Casey Kay & Lucas discuss the challenges of a late season start
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sundays are for sit downs!

Casey Kay and RCB head boy’s basketball coach Basil Lucas discuss the challenges of starting their season later due to a decent chunk of their team playing with the Eagles’ football team in their playoff run.

The late start, combined with Covid and the weather challenges that winter present has presented some setbacks for RCB. However, the perk to basketball is that if you play your best ball in March, you could go all the way.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown family turns tragic loss into a new legacy
Agencies respond to a truck fire on I-79
Tractor trailer fire closes part of I-79
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm...
Morgantown Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Fire of the new year
Shane Dunlap
Missing person reported in Mon. Co. located

Latest News

WVU women's basketball in search of third quarter improvement
WVU women’s basketball looking to improve on their third quarter efforts
Jalen Bridges is "growing up" for WVU basketball
“He’s growing up”
Winston Wright Jr. heads to FSU
Former Mountaineer Winston Wright Jr. onto FSU
Webster County falls to James Monroe
Webster County falls to James Monroe