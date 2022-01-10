5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: RCB Head Coach Basil Lucas

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sundays are for sit downs!

Casey Kay and RCB head boy’s basketball coach Basil Lucas discuss the challenges of starting their season later due to a decent chunk of their team playing with the Eagles’ football team in their playoff run.

The late start, combined with Covid and the weather challenges that winter present has presented some setbacks for RCB. However, the perk to basketball is that if you play your best ball in March, you could go all the way.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.