Advertisement

Bob Huggins looking for the “will to win” while recruiting

WVU with quick turnover to play OSU
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU came back from a 17-point deficit to win over K-State on Saturday night, one of their four double digit comebacks of the year.

Bob Huggins noted in Monday’s press conference that he looks for the guys who have the “will to win” while recruiting. Those are the guys that win games.

The Mountaineers are back on home court Tuesday at 9 p.m. against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Truck on i-79
VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-79
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm...
Morgantown Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Fire of the new year

Latest News

Preston wrestling
Preston wrestlers learning from small group of older teammates
Allie Martin
Preston standout Allie Martin signs with Ohio University cross country, track & field
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season
The latest AP high school basketball rankings
Welcome Graham Harrell to WVU.
WVU Football announces Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator