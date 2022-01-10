Bob Huggins looking for the “will to win” while recruiting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU came back from a 17-point deficit to win over K-State on Saturday night, one of their four double digit comebacks of the year.

Bob Huggins noted in Monday’s press conference that he looks for the guys who have the “will to win” while recruiting. Those are the guys that win games.

The Mountaineers are back on home court Tuesday at 9 p.m. against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.