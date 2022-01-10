Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va | 24 additional deaths, 2,289 new cases reported

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 10, 2022, there are currently 15,124 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,445 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Summers County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 32-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 47-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 61-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Hampshire County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, and an 89-year old female from Kanawha County.

As far as reported variants, 12,342 case of the Delta variant have been reported in the state and there are 293 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 815 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 224 have been admitted to the ICU and 133 are on ventilators.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

344,265 West Virginians have gotten a booster shot.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (43), Berkeley (2,024), Boone (143), Braxton (76), Brooke (166), Cabell (920), Calhoun (34), Clay (70), Doddridge (18), Fayette (319), Gilmer (25), Grant (101), Greenbrier (245), Hampshire (212), Hancock (217), Hardy (149), Harrison (436), Jackson (75), Jefferson (963), Kanawha (1,639), Lewis (47), Lincoln (142), Logan (184), Marion (429), Marshall (216), Mason (108), McDowell (99), Mercer (388), Mineral (320), Mingo (107), Monongalia (1,117), Monroe (90), Morgan (216), Nicholas (112), Ohio (419), Pendleton (38), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (23), Preston (263), Putnam (534), Raleigh (586), Randolph (177), Ritchie (44), Roane (72), Summers (61), Taylor (130), Tucker (19), Tyler (39), Upshur (101), Wayne (189), Webster (19), Wetzel (111), Wirt (20), Wood (666), Wyoming (116).

