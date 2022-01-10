Advertisement

Daniel Robert Kowalsky

Daniel Robert Kowalsky
Daniel Robert Kowalsky(Daniel Robert Kowalsky)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Daniel Robert Kowalsky, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 25, 1947, in Miami, Florida; the son of the late Benjamin Kowalsky and Alberta (Rounds) Kowalsky.

Daniel was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Ryder Corporation as a Senior Diesel Mechanic. Daniel was an avid nature lover. He loved to take photographs of the outdoors. Daniel is survived by his wife, Judith (Earl) Kowalsky of Fairmont; his brother, Christopher Kowalsky of Ashton, MD.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Kowalsky; and his sister, Sandra Prince.

In keeping with his wishes Daniel will be cremated.

A graveside service will be held at West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Military Honors. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

