Mrs. Eleanor Thompson, 81 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on January 8, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born July 8, 1940 the daughter of the late David and Arreda Heldreth Holbert.

She is survived by her husband Larry Dean Thompson. They had celebrated fifty-five years of marriage.

She is also survived by three sons David Morris and his wife Janet, Todd Thompson and his wife Beverly and Larry Dean Thompson II and his wife Kimberly; five grandchildren Kristin Helms and her husband Nick, David Morris and his wife Brandy, T.J. Thompson, Deborah Morris and Abigail Thompson and her fiancé Xander Loss; two great grandchildren Paisley and Paxton Helms and one brother Clair Holbert and his wife Josephine. She was also preceded in death by a son Daniel Thompson and two brothers John and Daniel Holbert.

Eleanor worked many years with the Harrison County Board of Education. She cooked for the students at several schools and retired from Lincoln High School. She was born on the family property and raised her children on the same farm. God blessed her with many talents including quilting and she won a blue ribbon at Jacksons Mill for one of her quilts. Eleanor was a member of TOPS and was the Queen in 1993. She was a big supporter of Special Olympics and made sure her son Daniel participated in the activities. Her family was most important in her life. She enjoyed planning activities for the community like ice cream socials and neighborhood trick or treating. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Eleanor’s memory to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The Thompson family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

