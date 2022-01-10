Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction on I-79.

Officers with the Clay County Police Department was made aware of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-79 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from State Police.

The release says officers were made aware that a head-on collision involving the wrong way driver had occurred at approximately 5:32 a.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they said the victim, Elva G. Hudson, 75, of Wallback West Virginia, had suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The driver of the other vehicle involved did not appear to be injured, according to the release.

Officers determined the vehicle being driven by Elva Hudson to be the same vehicle reported as traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-79.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

