Former Mountaineer Winston Wright Jr. onto FSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Winston Wright Jr. announced via Twitter that he would be calling Florida State University home next season.

The former Mountaineer was the team’s leading receiver this year and stated, “Morgantown will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Wright is among several players from WVU who entered the transfer portal following their loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

