"He's growing up"

WVU teammates speak fondly of Fairmont native Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges is "growing up" for WVU basketball
Jalen Bridges is "growing up" for WVU basketball(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Jalen Bridges is growing to be a pivotal role in the Mountaineer offense.

While Bridges may not have played his best ball against K-State, he made baskets when it counts, which is half the battle. Bridges also tallied 18 points over Texas on New Years Day.

In the words of senior teammates Sean McNeil, JB is “growing up.”

