James “Eddie” Abel, age 86 of Tucker Run Road, Grafton, WV passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Windy Hill Village in Kingwood, WV. He was born April 14, 1935 in Grafton a son of the late Lloyd and Inez B. (Masters) Abel.

Ed is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie Lou Abel, three sons, Richard (Jane) Abel, Grafton, Charles (Tammy) Abel, NC, and Ron (Melissa) Abel, also of Grafton; daughter-in-law, Donna Abel; grandchildren, Julie, Daniel (Tami) Abel of Grafton, Jared (Tiffany), Ryan, TN, April (Jay) Ross, Samatha (Joe) Summers, Grafton, Becky (Jeremy) Ward, T.J. Abel, Grafton; eight great-grandchildren, Caylee, Jordyn, Reagan, Shelby, Caroline, Sawyer, Violet, and Amelia; one brother, Wayne (Mary Jean) Abel; two sisters, Dorothy Collins and Jeannie McDaniel; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Abel in 2019 and James Abel; and one daughter, Cathy Abel; sister, Lou Biddle and brother, Bill Abel.

Eddie worked at St. Regis paper factory for twenty years and also worked for Newlon Vaults. Farming was his passion and he raised a fine family, was a hard-working man and good provider.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, January 12th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Duane Keener officiating. Interment will follow at the Lawler Cemetery.

