Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing plenty of rain - least 0.7″ to 0.8″ - yesterday, this morning brings the potential for more problems, as below-freezing temperatures could cause some roads to refreeze and form ice, so be careful traveling this morning. By the afternoon, skies will still be mostly cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, making today’s highs, which will be in the mid-20s, feel much colder. In the mountains, wind chills could dip below zero degrees, so portions of Randolph and Tucker counties will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 7 PM tonight to 10 AM tomorrow. Definitely make sure you wear heavy winter clothing when outside. A weak disturbance will also bring light snow to the mountains this afternoon, but we won’t see much, only 1″ at most. Tonight, the disturbance leaves, taking the snow with it. As a result, we’re left with a mix of clouds and light northwest winds. Temperatures will be in the low-teens and will feel like the single-digits. So overall, it will be a cold night. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep skies mostly clear and sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, but with light winds, wind chill will not be too low. Overall, tomorrow will be chilly but calm. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will rise into the low-40s, so we will see more mild conditions. Weak disturbances will bring clouds into the area, but other than that, skies will remain partly clear. Our next chance of precipitation comes on Friday and the weekend, when a low-pressure system brings snow into NCWV. There is uncertainty about what it will do, however, so we’re keeping an eye on it. In short, today and tomorrow will be cold, and the latter half of next week will be nice.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few snow showers in the mountains in the afternoon and ending during the mid-evening. Not much snow expected, with trace amounts in the lowlands and about 1″ in the mountains. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, and combined with the winds, wind chills will be in the teens. Overall, expect a cold, gray afternoon. High: 28.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some clearing taking place overnight. Winds will be breezy, coming from the WNW at 10-15 mph. Low: 13.

Tuesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, so it will be a nice day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, a cool, sunny day. High: 29.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with breezy westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, seasonable for January. Overall, a mild, peaceful day. High: 47.

