Katherine Ann Goots, 69, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at home in the company of her family after a long battle with liver disease.

She was born December 17, 1952 in Clarksburg, WV. She is the daughter of the late William Henry Grant and the late Betty Jane Grant.

She is preceded in death by two brothers Joseph Grant and William (Bill) Grant. She is survived by two brothers, John Grant and wife Kathleen of Washington state and Samual Grant and wife Julia of Clarksburg, WV, as well as a sister-in-law Patricia Grant. She is also survived by her three children Shelly (Goots) Isenberg and wife Hope, Jennifer Goots, Matthew Goots and wife Sandra, by her nine wonderful grandchildren, Alec Angus, Kylie Angus, Andrew Barker, Austin Barker, Adeley Barker, Allison Lamm, Vincent Goots, Logan Goots, and Mason Goots, as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom lovingly referred to her as “Gibby”.

Kathi is a 1970 graduate of Washington Irving High School and worked hard her entire life helping others. She spent her career as an accounting clerk for Thermex Refrigeration for many years, followed by Steptoe and Johnson Law Firm and McNeer, Highland, MdMunn, and Varner Law Firm. She also worked as a clerk for the Nutter Fort Food Lion. Her life’s passions were caring for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach, Pepsi, camping, and WVU football.

Family and friends will gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where a memorial to celebrate and honor her life will be held at 3:00 pm.

Those who wish to make memorial contributions may do so in lieu of flowers by making a monetary donation to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

