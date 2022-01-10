POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the help of a K-9, officers said they found drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a drug bust.

Erik Joseph Wilson, 34, of Clarksburg, was pulled over by officers on Saturday because of improper registration on his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Erik Joseph Wilson (WV Corrections)

The report says Wilson gave officers his license but told them the vehicle had not been registered and insurance had not been obtained on it.

Officers said K-9 Ion performed a free air sniff of Wilson’s vehicle, and he gave a positive indication of the odor of drugs.

Officers conducted a search of Wilson’s vehicle, and multiple containers with a powder-like substance were found that later field tested positive for Fentanyl, the complaint says.

Officers said they also found a loaded handgun with 5 rounds in the magazine, a baggy containing a “drug cutting agent,” and a functional digital scale.

The report says Wilson had an underlying federal felony conviction for unlawful transport of firearms.

Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a Scheduled II narcotic and felon in possession of a concealed firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

