POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust
With the help of a K-9, officers said they found drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a drug bust.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the help of a K-9, officers said they found drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a drug bust.
Erik Joseph Wilson, 34, of Clarksburg, was pulled over by officers on Saturday because of improper registration on his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
The report says Wilson gave officers his license but told them the vehicle had not been registered and insurance had not been obtained on it.
Officers said K-9 Ion performed a free air sniff of Wilson’s vehicle, and he gave a positive indication of the odor of drugs.
Officers conducted a search of Wilson’s vehicle, and multiple containers with a powder-like substance were found that later field tested positive for Fentanyl, the complaint says.
Officers said they also found a loaded handgun with 5 rounds in the magazine, a baggy containing a “drug cutting agent,” and a functional digital scale.
The report says Wilson had an underlying federal felony conviction for unlawful transport of firearms.
Wilson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a Scheduled II narcotic and felon in possession of a concealed firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.