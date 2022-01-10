Advertisement

Preston standout Allie Martin signs with Ohio University cross country, track & field

Joins other area cross country athletes in becoming a Bobcat
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Allie Martin had a slew of Division I programs to choose from, but she’s going home to Ohio University.

Martin selected from a pool that included West Virginia University, Marshall University, University of Delaware and University of Charleston. She said it was a difficult decision to make, but Ohio is the right one.

Martin placed second in the state in cross country in 2021 and earned all-state honors all four years at Preston, marking herself as only the second Knight to do so in school history.

