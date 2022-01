BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire that happened near mile marker 110.

The truck was hauling tires on I-79.

The Lost Creek exit is currently closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Engine 71 and Tanker 7 staffed with 5 personnel are currently assisting Lost Creek, Jane Lew, and Stonewood VFDs with a... Posted by Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, January 9, 2022

