Two arrested in Harrison Co. on burglary charges

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday for breaking and entering into a Clarksburg home, officers said.

Faythe Murphy, 20, and William Norris, 44, both of Clarksburg, were found to be inside of a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Murphy and Norris left trash and drug paraphernalia throughout a bedroom they were found in.

Both of them also used an electrical outlet and turned up the thermostat in the home, stealing utilities from the victim, the report says.

Officers said they saw damage to the back door of the home consistent with being broken into and two large flathead screwdrivers that are believed to have been used to pry the back door of the home open.

Murphy and Norris have been charged with burglary.

