West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week while hospitalizations continue to climb in 2022, according to health figures released Monday.

The 16,903 confirmed cases from Jan. 3 to Sunday were 50% higher than the record of nearly 11,300 positive cases set the previous week. Those marked the first two weeks during the pandemic that confirmed weekly cases have surpassed 10,000. The figures on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website don’t include at-home testing.

The number of virus patients in hospitals has jumped 23% this month to 815, the highest total since mid-October. The 224 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and the 133 patients on ventilators also were three-month highs.

Gov. Jim Justice has implored residents to get vaccinated for the virus, including booster shots. About half of West Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated. Justice last week asked for permission to offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50 and older as well as to essential workers.

There have been at least 5,445 virus-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

