WVDE accepts proposals for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced the 2021 Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Request for Proposals on Monday.

Youth-serving organizations and local educational agencies are invited to apply for the funds which are used to design and implement afterschool programs in the state, according to a release from the WVDE.

Officials said the 21st CCLC program provides students access to high-quality and engaging afterschool activities that support their learning and development and assist them in obtaining state educational standards.

The funding is used to provide students with homework assistance, tutoring and a broad array of enrichment activities that complement their regular academic programs during out-of-school times, according to the release, in addition to requiring grantees to engage parents in their children’s learning.

Officials said the target date for release of the RFP is February 2, 2022. It will be available at here on that date.

WVDE anticipates that new grantee awards will range from $50,000 to $220,000 per year for five years with funds decreasing in years four and five.

The number and size of awards will depend on the availability of federal funds and the successful application score process of this highly competitive program, according to the WVDE.

A Bidders’ Conference will be held virtually at 10 a.m. EST February 2, 2022 to describe the 21st CCLC expectations and requirements.

The 2021 RFP is currently available online at here.

Anyone with questions is asked to register here for the Bidders’ Conference.

The recording of the conference will be made available on the WVDE 21st CCLC website for viewing shortly after the conference.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.