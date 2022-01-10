Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball looking to improve on their third quarter efforts

By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball feel to K-State Saturday afternoon, largely in part to their third quarter performance.

Mike Carey noted the need to play like a “great team”, making adjustments and playing harder when the game doesn’t go well.

The ladies will be working on fixing their lack of concentration and excess of turnovers that costed them another Big 12 matchup.

