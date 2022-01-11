61 candidates register on first day of filing for May 10th Primary Election

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - Monday marked the first day that people interested in the May 10th Primary Election could file to run for a particular office, and Mac Warner said 61 candidates from throughout the state filed official paperwork to run for office.

Warner said in-person candidate filing with the Secretary of State and County Clerks ends on Saturday, January 29th.

Candidate filings, both by mail and in-person, require a Notary Public to notarize the candidate’s signature, according to Warner.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner said his Elections Division was extremely busy throughout the day.

“At one point, we had to set up an extra table in the hallway to facilitate the number of candidates wanting to file,” said Warner.

Most of the candidates who filed in the state capitol office filed for the WV State Senate and the WV House of Delegates, Warner said.

Warner said other candidates who wanted to file in-person filed in the WVSOS regional offices in Clarksburg and in Martinsburg.

One candidate noted, “Being able to register in person at a local office was nice as they were able to answer my questions on the spot. Also, they made sure everything was filled out properly.”

“The enthusiasm I saw on the first day was a great way to start the 2022 election cycle,” said Secretary Warner. “Coming off the tremendously successful 2020 General Election, confidence in our election process is high. Candidates and West Virginia voters believe that West Virginia elections are fair, voting is accessible, and elections are conducted with a very high level of security and integrity.”

