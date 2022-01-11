Advertisement

Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun

A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.

Kyle Richard Lantz, II, 38, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lantz pleaded guilty to having a machine gun in August 2019 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld said Lantz faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Two people were arrested on Friday for breaking and entering into a Clarksburg home, officers...
Two arrested in Harrison Co. on burglary charges
Harrison Co. drug bust
POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

Latest News

A Detroit man was sentenced on Monday for his role in a drug conspiracy near Fairmont State...
Man sentenced for his role in a drug conspiracy near Fairmont State
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 2,508 new cases reported
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
WVa lawmakers take up tax incentive for manufacturing
WVa lawmakers take up tax incentive for manufacturing