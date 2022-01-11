Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Kyle Richard Lantz, II, 38, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Lantz pleaded guilty to having a machine gun in August 2019 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.
Ihlenfeld said Lantz faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.
