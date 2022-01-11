Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 2,508 new cases reported

The West Virginia DHHR reports as of January 11, 2022, there are currently 13,268 COVID-19 cases statewide.
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 11, 2022, there are currently 13,268 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,452 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, and a 41-year old male from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 66-year old female from Taylor County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

As far as reported variants, 12,342 case of the Delta variant have been reported in the state and there are 375 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (45), Berkeley (1,637), Boone (136), Braxton (82), Brooke (182), Cabell (754), Calhoun (27), Clay (44), Doddridge (17), Fayette (279), Gilmer (20), Grant (77), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (173), Hancock (238), Hardy (117), Harrison (370), Jackson (72), Jefferson (833), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (44), Lincoln (123), Logan (165), Marion (397), Marshall (291), Mason (98), McDowell (91), Mercer (408), Mineral (291), Mingo (119), Monongalia (881), Monroe (78), Morgan (157), Nicholas (95), Ohio (494), Pendleton (40), Pleasants (39), Pocahontas (21), Preston (208), Putnam (477), Raleigh (500), Randolph (171), Ritchie (31), Roane (67), Summers (51), Taylor (98), Tucker (8), Tyler (38), Upshur (106), Wayne (181), Webster (14), Wetzel (115), Wirt (17), Wood (589), Wyoming (88). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

