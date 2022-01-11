Advertisement

GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident

Randolph County deputies responded to a semi-truck that lost control on an icy, narrow road Monday evening.
Dollar General semi-truck accident
Dollar General semi-truck accident(Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County deputies responded to a semi-truck that lost control on an icy, narrow road Monday evening.

Officers responded to a Dollar General semi-truck accident on Conley Run Road in Valley Head Monday evening at around 7:45, according to the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County.

Officers said they saw the truck had lost control on the narrow road and was partially off the roadway on a hill.

Road conditions at the time were ice with a dusting of snow on top, according to the Sheriff.

The driver told officers the GPS took him this way from Route 219, and he continued until he lost control.

Officers said that along the way, he damaged the Conley Run Road bridge guardrail and a fence line belonging to a property owner yet to be identified.

The Valley Head Fire Department and Elkins Truck Service assisted at the location.

You can view the release posted on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page below.

