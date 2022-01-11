Advertisement

Harrison County woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges

A Harrison County woman pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine and having a pistol, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine and having a pistol, officials said.

Sandra Lynn Burt, 51, of Wallace, West Virginia, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Burt pleaded guilty to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in August 2020 in Harrison County.

Burt, a person prohibited from having firearms, also pleaded guilty to having a .380 caliber piston in September 2020 in Harrison County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Burt faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for the drug charge and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge, Ihlenfeld said.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

