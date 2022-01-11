Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning will be a cold morning, as a high-pressure system brings cold air from the north into our region. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens, with wind chills in the single-digits, so not only do you want a heavy coat, but there may even be roads that still have ice on them. By the afternoon, however, conditions will improve, as skies will be sunny and clear. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, but light winds will mean that wind chills won’t be as low. Overnight, skies will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper-teens, so it will be a cold night once again. However, winds will be light, so wind chill shouldn’t be too problematic. Overall, today will be cold but peaceful. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will push in as a weak disturbance moves into NCWV, but we stay dry. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, causing temperatures to rise into the low-40s. In short, expect average temperatures and calm conditions. Our next chance of precipitation comes Thursday night into Friday morning, as a weak disturbance brings a light rain/snow mix to the mountainous areas of NCWV. Not much precipitation is expected, however. After that, temperatures stay in the mid-30s as we move into the weekend. Our next chance for precipitation comes on Saturday, as a low-pressure system moves south of NCWV and brings a slight chance of snow into our area. Accumulation amounts are uncertain this far out, although we may not see much snow. In short, today and tonight will be cold but calm, tomorrow will be seasonable and partly cloudy, and the latter half of the week will be cool and cloudy, with a slight chance of precipitation.

Today: After a cold morning, this afternoon will be clear and sunny, with light WSW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, it will be a cold, sunny day. High: 28.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-20s. Overall, expect a chilly night. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, making the temperatures, which will be in the mid-40s, feel a little cooler. Overall, expect a seasonable afternoon. High: 46.

Thursday: Skies will be overcast throughout the day. A weak disturbance brings light snow showers in the evening and overnight hours, but as of now, we shouldn’t expect much snow. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a mild, gray afternoon, with snow in the evening. High: 44.

