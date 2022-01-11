Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 10th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday evening everyone. It was a bit snowy out there today, but not enough to really give us any accumulation. If anything, it was in the mountains that did get up to an inch. But the big weather concern is the temperatures. Temperatures are dropping tonight across the region and we are still picking up some winds out there that will make it feel even colder. For most of us in the morning, our lows will bottom out in the range of the mid-teens. In the mountains, it will be the upper single digits. There is a Wind Chill Advisory that stays in effect till 10 am tomorrow and is in place for areas in the mountains, wherein some places it could drop the wind chill down to -15F. But tomorrow is going to be a sunny, and beautiful day. Once we get past mid-morning, the wind chill will not be as much a factor since winds are expected to be light. Our next little weather system comes in later on Thursday and is going to bring us clouds, but very little precipitation if any. They on Saturday a bigger storm will move through and we will be in the colder air, which is expected to give us 1-2 inches of snow by Sunday

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Light snow flurries: Low 12

Tuesday: Sunny: High 28

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 47

Thursday: Chance of snow showers: High 43

