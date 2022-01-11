Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 11th, 2022

A milder week before those temperatures head back down this weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It has definitely turned into a beautiful day after a chilly start this morning. Many of us started out in the mid to lower teens, and even though the wind was light, wind chill values felt more like single digits. But we had plenty of sun today and though it didn’t warm us up to average temperatures, it did bring us into the mid to upper 30′s. Tonight will be a partly cloudy night, but instead of our temperatures going down into the overnight hours and morning, we’ll have a fairly good southerly flow that will actually warm us up gradually into tomorrow. Tomorrow at this time we’ll be about 15-20 degrees warmer than today. We’ll also see some clouds move into tomorrow. With them, we could pick up a slight drizzle or later a flurry or two, but nothing that will cause any accumulation. Our next weather will be coming in on Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. This will begin as rain and then turn into snow. The numbers are still quarreling with each other, but possibly as much as 1″ for the lowlands and 1-2″ for the mountains by Friday. The weekend is looking nice with plenty of sunny spots, but expect it to be chilly.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 20

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 46

Thursday: PM showers: High 46

Friday: AM snow showers showers: High 36

