Larry Andrew Cress, 68, of Weston passed away gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022 following a brief illness. He blessed this earth and the life of his late mother, Clara Elizabeth Fultineer Cress, when he was born in Weston on December 8, 1953. His three brothers also preceded Larry in death: Tom, Jerry, and Donnie Cress; and one sister, Linda Butcher. On July 24, 1976, Larry married the love of his life and best friend, Evelyn “Denise” Burkhammer. She loved him beyond words, and will miss him beyond measure after 45 years of marriage. Forever remembering Larry’s loving and devoted nature are his wife, Denise Cress; two daughters: Loretta Ross and husband, Kevin, of Jane Lew and Julia Page and husband, Chad, of Buckhannon; four grandchildren: Whitney Irwin and husband, Alex, Kialea Straley, Tanner Straley, and Dylan Gibson; five step-grandchildren: Cameron Ross, Madalyn Ross, Ethan Page, Emory Page, and Trinity Page; one great-granddaughter, Emma Irwin; one sister, Connie Bennett and husband, Ray; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Lewis County High School, Larry went to work for the Weston State Hospital until their closing. He spent the rest of his career working for ResCare in Buckhannon. Larry was a Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending time at home with his family, especially when he and Denise were able to babysit their favorite great-grandbaby, Emma. Larry also loved watching “Ball Games.” Anytime the Pittsburg Pirates, West Virginia University Football and Basketball, or Lewis County High School Basketball had a game, he was sure to be watching and cheering on his favorite teams. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Hughes. Larry’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory following services. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry Andrew Cress. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.