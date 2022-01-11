Man sentenced for his role in a drug conspiracy near Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Detroit man was sentenced on Monday for his role in a drug conspiracy near Fairmont State University and Fairmont Senior High School, officials said.

Doriawn Eduane-Draphel Rogers, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Rogers pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in August 2020, Ihlenfeld said.

Ihlenfeld said Rogers faces at least one and up 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated.

