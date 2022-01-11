Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Truck on i-79
VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-79
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
At approximately 4:37 a.m. on January 9 the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm...
Morgantown Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Fire of the new year

Latest News

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say North Korea has fired possible missile into sea
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Workers at the suburban Buffalo store voted 15-9 in favor of representation by Workers United,...
Second Starbucks store near Buffalo votes to unionize