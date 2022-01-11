Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Two people were arrested on Friday for breaking and entering into a Clarksburg home, officers...
Two arrested in Harrison Co. on burglary charges
Harrison Co. drug bust
POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

Latest News

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill