North Marion dominates over Oak Glen 76-47

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion stepped onto the court tonight in fashion, wearing red and white throwback jerseys with the mascot “lions” on the front.

It may have been the motivation of the snazzy clothes, but the Huskies dominated over Oak Glen, clinches a 30-point lead in the late second half and carrying that energy through the rest of the game in route to a 76-47 victory.

North Marion is back on the court Wednesday against Philip Barbour.

