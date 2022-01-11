Advertisement

North Marion dominates over Oak Glen 76-47

Huskies came out in fashion in throwback uniforms
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion stepped onto the court tonight in fashion, wearing red and white throwback jerseys with the mascot “lions” on the front.

It may have been the motivation of the snazzy clothes, but the Huskies dominated over Oak Glen, clinches a 30-point lead in the late second half and carrying that energy through the rest of the game in route to a 76-47 victory.

North Marion is back on the court Wednesday against Philip Barbour.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Truck on i-79
VIDEO: Tractor trailer catches fire on I-79
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Harrison Co. drug bust
POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

Latest News

RCB girls riding on strong start to the season
RCB girl’s basketball riding on strong start to the season
Preston wrestling
Preston wrestlers learning from small group of older teammates
Allie Martin
Preston standout Allie Martin signs with Ohio University cross country, track & field
WVU men's basketball
Bob Huggins looking for the “will to win” while recruiting