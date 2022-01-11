Advertisement

Preston wrestlers learning from small group of older teammates

Knights have two seniors, two juniors on team
Preston wrestling
Preston wrestling
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The opportunities for leadership may be slim with only four upperclassmen on the Knights wrestling team, but the two juniors and two seniors make the most of it.

Freshman Cole Turner said the team needs to look up to wrestlers like senior Chase Blaney because they “need to follow in his footsteps.”

The team aims to get as many of their athletes to the state tournament as possible, something that could happen with many of them holding winning records.

