Prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A prisoner has more on his rap sheet after kicking out a window of a transport vehicle in an attempt to escape, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Todd Whitt, 35, of Louisa is now facing charges of escape and criminal mischief on top of two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing.

In June, WSAZ reported on Whitt’s arrest following a stabbing at a home along Buffalo Horn Road in Louisa, Kentucky.

Deputies say Whitt stabbed a woman inside her home. When she ran to a nearby home in search of help, deputies say Whitt followed and ended up stabbing a neighbor as well.

Whitt was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Todd Whitt, of Louisa, is in the Big Sandy Detention Center. (Martin County Sheriff's Department)

Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.