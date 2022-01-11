RCB girl’s basketball riding on strong start to the season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The RCB girl’s basketball team has played to a 6-2 start following a quick end to the season last year.

The girl’s are an experienced bunch with quality shooting ability. Their success has stemmed from the connection they have with each other as well as a strong defense.

State Championships are always the goal; with the confidence this team has already built this season, that just might be on their resume by the end of the year.

