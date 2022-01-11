Advertisement

RCB girl’s basketball riding on strong start to the season

Eagles bested not one, but two state champions so far
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The RCB girl’s basketball team has played to a 6-2 start following a quick end to the season last year.

The girl’s are an experienced bunch with quality shooting ability. Their success has stemmed from the connection they have with each other as well as a strong defense.

State Championships are always the goal; with the confidence this team has already built this season, that just might be on their resume by the end of the year.

