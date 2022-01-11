Ritchie boy’s basketball growing into their best ball
Rebels sit 3-3 after late season start
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie boy’s basketball got a late start to the season with a chunk of their team being a part of the school’s championship football team.
They aren’t reading to much into their record thus far, as they are looking to get better, gel as a team and be their best in March for playoffs.
The Rebels are back on home court tomorrow at home.
