Ronald “Ronnie” Arthur Davis

By Master Control
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald “Ronnie” Arthur Davis, 74, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston following a brief illness.

Ronnie was born in Weston on October 27, 1947, a son of the late Ancil Alfred and Zina Virginia Burkhammer Davis. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters: Carolyn June Marshall, Mary Lee Rose, and Charlotte Ann Cool; and three brothers: Bernard Lynn Davis, Kenneth Wayne Davis, and Charles Davis.

On June 19, 1970, Ronnie married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Ramsburg. Together they shared the last 51 years and she will miss him dearly.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Barbara Ramsburg Davis, of Weston; two brothers: Richard Jennings Davis, of Jane Lew and Robert Edward Davis and wife, Vicki, of Walstonburg, NC; two sisters: Rita Ellen Turner, of Jane Lew and Martha Elizabeth Queen and husband, Michael, of Weston.

Ronnie graduated from Weston High School in 1965. After graduation, Ronnie was hired at Corharts Manufacturing where he worked for over 40 years until retirement. He was Methodist by faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and motorcycles. Ronnie took pride in the home that he built for he and his wife.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January, 15, 2021. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with full military honors accorded by The United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Ronald “Ronnie” Arthur Davis and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

