The Town of White Hall planned to update their alcohol beverage taxes

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - White Hall town council discussed the first steps in changing their alcohol taxes and licensing for the first time in nearly two decades.

Mayor of White Hall, John Michael, said it was time for the town to change its alcohol beverage taxes.

Michael explained the taxes hadn’t been changed since 2003. The Town Attorney Trey Zimmerman worked with Town Coordinator Cindy Stover to create this updated ordinance.

The council received a packet to review the potential changes for the new legislation.

After the mayor discussed a quick overview council was able to ask some questions regarding licensing and taxes.

Councilmember Jason DeFrance explained that licensing was different based upon an establishment and how the product was sold to customers.

“Class A has liquor. Class B has beer and wine. So they kind of throw Class A and Class B out a lot, but it is the difference between retail and on-premise,” he said.

They planned to discuss the potential new legislation at their next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.