Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 11

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses saving in the New Year.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses saving in the New Year. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Two people were arrested on Friday for breaking and entering into a Clarksburg home, officers...
Two arrested in Harrison Co. on burglary charges
Harrison Co. drug bust
POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 6
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 4
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 6
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 2
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 4