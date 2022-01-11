Advertisement

WVa Governor’s School for the Arts accepting applications

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia high school sophomores may submit applications for the Governor’s School for the Arts to be held this summer at Marshall University.

The three-week residential program is offered by the state at no cost.

The school offers acting, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, studio art and vocal music. Artists and teachers work with students who are interested in those areas, the state Department of Education said.

The program runs from June 26 to July 16.

Applications and directions for preparing for auditions can be found on the Governor’s Schools website at govschools.wv.gov/gsa. The deadline to apply is Jan. 28. Audition videos or portfolios are due Feb. 4. For more information, contact Sherry Keffer at cheryl.keffer@k12.wv.us.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Morgantown family turns tragedy into a new legacy
Morgantown infant’s organs save lives of two young children
Two people were arrested on Friday for breaking and entering into a Clarksburg home, officers...
Two arrested in Harrison Co. on burglary charges
Harrison Co. drug bust
POLICE: Fentanyl, firearm found in Harrison Co. drug bust

Latest News

61 candidates register on first day of filing for May 10th Primary Election
Todd Whitt, of Louisa, is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
W.Va. COVID 1/11/22
W.Va. COVID 1/11/22