WVDOH accepts bids for three projects

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Replacement of an aging bridge is among three projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.

WVDOH officials said they are reviewing the bids and hope to award contracts for these projects soon.

One project will replace the Big Creek Arch Bridge in McDowell County, according to officials. The bridge carries WV 16 over Big Creek just east of the town of Berwind. The project is paid for through bond sales made possible by Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highways maintenance and construction program.

Officials said another project on January’s bid letting will make repairs to piers and joints on the Larry Hacker Memorial Bridge in Ritchie County that carries US 50 over WV 16 in Ellenboro.

The final project in the bid letting will build a piling wall to correct a slide along US 219 in Pocahontas County on Lower Elk Mountain, according to WVDOH officials.

Officials said several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

